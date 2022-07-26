Newton Man charged for two Counts of Felony Arson

Police Chief Will Jackson

On June 28, 2022, the Newton Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires in the 400 block of Burnaman Street in Newton. When they arrived, they found two R.V. trailers fully engulfed.

During the investigation, several people were interviewed, including the property owner’s son. After interviewing the son, 27 year old Joshua Turley, investigators determined there was sufficient probable cause to file criminal charges against him.

There is no additional information at this time.

