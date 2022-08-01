Sheriff Robert Burby reported cans of food thrown out on the side of the road Monday. He said, “What a shame! That someone would take food from the food share and then throw it out on the side of the road.” A concerned citizen reported the food that was found on CR 2001 and FM 2626. He reported that the items were picked up. He told us that it is disturbing that anyone would take food and then discard it in such a way. If you have any information on these items feel free to call the Sheriff’s department at 409-379-3636.