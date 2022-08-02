Air Rescue Visits Horse Camp Week 2

Horse Camp Week 2 was an absolute success. We spoke to Sheriff Robert Burby and he wanted to thank all those that helped make Horse Camp so memorable for the kids. “I want to thank all the volunteers and sponsors, the members of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Judicial District Juvenile Probation Office for their partnership in hosting and scheduling this event.”

The Champion Oaks Ranch provided the horses and Equine therapy and other associated training regarding caring for horses. Their interactions with the kids provided a wonderful and memorable experience.

