Helping Hopeful Paws at Smile.Amazon.com

Lorayne and Bruce Hinman moved to Newton in 2021. They noticed pretty quickly that there were so many strays wandering around the city of Newton. Lorayne, Bruce and their friend Mystery Smith (a vet tech) decided to start helping Newton’s stray dogs by catching them and having them neutered or spayed, shots, and cleaned up at their cost.

In December 2021, Lorayne filed for non-profit status. The Hinmans, Mystery and Heidi Wyrick are all on the board of directors. Hopeful Paws received their 501c3 status in June of this year.

