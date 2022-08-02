Newton ISD News – Preparing for the 2022-2023 School Year

Superintendent Michelle Barrow

As we begin the month of August, back-to-school routines cross our minds. Newton ISD teachers and staff returned to campuses on Monday, August 1st. The district will host an Eagle Academy that is open to all students to participate in that starts Wednesday, August 3rd, and will be held on August 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 10, and 11th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

At 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th, there will be a monument dedication in memory of W.T. Johnston at the football stadium, followed by a community pep rally in the high school gym at 7 p.m.

