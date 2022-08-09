Another Happy Home in Newton County

The last home has been completed under the Newton County 2015-2016 Housing Assistance Program. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Judge Kenneth Weeks and Andrew Harmon with the Texas General Land Office had the opportunity to present Patsy Sykes of Burkeville with the keys to her new home. It was such a special day for the homeowner.

Forty-three new homes have been built and three home rehabs have been completed under this program.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!