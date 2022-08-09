Newton Lions Get the Scoop on Eagles ’22 Football Season

The guest speaker of the Newton Lions Club was Coach Drew Johnston. He was accompanied by some of the coaches that will lead at NISD this year. Coach Johnston shared some insider information about his team this season. “I am definitely looking forward to this season. We have 15 seniors returning this year and they are a great group of kids. Many of these players were thrown in the fire their sophomore year, so they know what to expect.”

