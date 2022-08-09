W.T. Johnston Memorial Dedication By Editor | August 9, 2022 | 0 A Memorial Dedication in honor of Coach W.T. Johnston will be held on Thursday, August 11th at 6:30 p.m. at Singletary Stadium. A pep rally will follow the dedication. Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Newton Lions Get the Scoop on Eagles ’22 Football Season August 9, 2022 | No Comments » Another Happy Home in Newton County August 9, 2022 | No Comments » Singer Miles Pike Coming to Burkeville Baptist Church August 9, 2022 | No Comments » Newton ISD News – Preparing for the 2022-2023 School Year August 2, 2022 | No Comments » Helping Hopeful Paws at Smile.Amazon.com August 2, 2022 | No Comments »