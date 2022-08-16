Coach WT Johnston Honored at Memorial Dedication

The Newton community turned out to show their love and admiration for Coach, WT Johnston on Thursday evening at Singletary Stadium. Pastor Jason Fortenberry, with the help of many others, put together a beautiful ceremony to honor the life of the beloved coach. A memorial was dedicated to his life’s efforts and was certainly a symbol of the mark he left on Newton and its residents.

Generations of Newton Eagles stood with respect in their purple and white remembering the life of Coach Johnston.

