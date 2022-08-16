New Year… Exciting Changes at BISD

By BISD Superintendent, Gordan Thomas

We are excited for the 2022-2023 school year to get started at Burkeville ISD. There are many changes in store at BISD, and we are looking forward to the new experiences. The major differences this year will be a four-day school week and the start of six-man football. The maintenance, custodial, and office staff have been working diligently throughout the summer months preparing for the upcoming year. I appreciate all the work they have done in getting everything ready. I have high expectations for the staff and students, and I look forward to the accomplishments that are in store for them. I am the new superintendent at BISD, and I am really excited to be a part of the Burkeville family.

I am beginning my 37th year in public education in the state of Texas. I have taught math and driver’s education and have coached for many years. I have served as a school administrator for 24 years. I havetwo children. Bri and her husband, Tommy, live in Leander, Texas, while Tanner and his wife, Megan, live in Gainesville, Florida. I enjoy spending time with the kids when I can, and I am very proud of them and their accomplishments.Editor’s Note: We welcome you Mr. Thomas and wish you and your “Mighty Mustangs” a great year. Go Big Blue!