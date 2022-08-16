Photo and Article by Heather Foster

The Eagles played their first scrimmage of 2022 hosting East Chambers last Friday evening, and fans got to see a glimpse of what the Eagles will do this season, but not everything. In some sideline chatter, senior Westin Gipson asked Coach Jeremy Russell if they could run some specific plays they had been working on at practice, and he simply replied, “We’re going to gift wrap those with a bow and present those to Anahuac.” Anahuac will be week 1, but as the Eagle’s AD/HFC often says, Newton plays one week at a time, and of the scrimmage against the Bucs, Johnston said, “I was very pleased with the first scrimmage. I thought we looked sharp on both sides of the ball. I feel like multiple guys who needed to show something did. Again, overall, I was very pleased.”

Senior Maliek Woods led the Eagles in passing completing 6 of 9 attempts for a total of 139 yards and 1 TD and also led the Eagles in rushing with 80 yards on 4 carries and 1 TD. The Eagles will travel to Kirbyville this Thursday, August 19.