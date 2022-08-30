K-9 Bruce Assists in Stopping Driver of Stolen Vehicle

On August 26, 2022, at 4:07 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a call that advised us that someone just drove off in their Dodge Dually from their residence in the 1300 Block of CR 4203 in Deweyville.

Deputies Cathey and Ambrose were already near the area on CR 4203 taking reports of vehicles being broken into when they observed the white dually driving through someone’s yard. The driver crashed and exited the vehicle, while Deputy Cathey deployed K-9 Bruce and the suspect surrendered without incident.

