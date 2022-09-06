35 Years of Excellence in Service

On September 1, 2022, Brenda Hurst celebrated 35 years of faithful service to Newton County. We wanted to salute her for a job well done!!

Hurst began her career in motor vehicles in 1987 and is now the director of Motor Vehicles. According to Melissa Burks, she is an invaluable asset to the tax office and they are beyond thankful for her. Congratulations Brenda, and we wish you many more blessed years at the county! Stop in and congratulate Brenda if you have the chance.