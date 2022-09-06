Newton Falls Short 23-22 Against Woodville

Photographer and Sports Writer: Heather Foster

Newton RB Tyler Porter being pursued by Woodville defenders.

Week two of the Newton Eagles football season came quickly after last week’s win against Anahuac, and with the daily afternoon rain interfering with Coach Drew Johnston’s football practices, the Eagles have not had consistent time on the practice field; and perhaps that showed in this week’s loss against Woodville. Newton 23-22 during this game.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!