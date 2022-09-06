Sex Offender/Parole Violator from Montana Picked up Entering Newton County

Press Release Sheriff Robert Burby

On Monday, August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Beauregard Parish about a man with no identification heading west on foot on Hwy. 190. The individual informed Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department that he was a sex offender from Montana.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department met the individual at the bridge in Bon Wier to bring assistance. We verified his identity as Christopher Blake Cox, age 35, through Montana authorities and that he indeed was as sex offender that left Montana without permission. Montana authorities confirmed they were looking for the man and initiated a warrant for his arrest for parole violation. He is currently being held at the Newton County Jail until the proper authorities in Montana retrieve him. He is being held without bond.

