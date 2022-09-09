Pursuit Ends in City of Newton

PRESS RELEASE – VEHICLE PURSUIT ARREST

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. hours, Newton County Dispatchers were contacted by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher and informed that there is a pursuit currently in progress on Hwy 87 Southbound headed to Newton County.

Deputies were dispatched to the county line north of Burkeville to standby and assist. At approximately 1009 hours, a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling southbound on Hwy 87 from Sabine County at a high rate of speed entered Newton County. Sergeant Hopson initiated lights and siren behind the Ford Ranger Pickup truck and the driver refused to stop. The driver of the Ford Ranger proceeded southbound on Hwy 87 and ran through the stop sign at Hwy 87 & Hwy 63 without slowing or yielding to avoid hitting a vehicle or pedestrian.

Sergeant Hopson was behind the Ford truck who still refused to pull over and stop. Hopson observed the vehicle drive southbound in the northbound lane and almost hit four oncoming vehicles. I met the pursuit near Hwy 87 and CR 1033 and had to drive out of the northbound lane to the shoulder of the road to avoid a head-on collision.

The driver of the vehicle continued to drive recklessly heading southbound in the northbound lane and at speeds in excess of 90-100 miles per hour. Permission was granted to perform a pit maneuver on the vehicle to avoid a possible head-on collision. The pit maneuver was executed, but the driver of the Ford Ranger stopped momentarily and drove back on to the roadway continuing to head southbound in the northbound lane. This continued until the driver reached the city of Newton city limits.

Chief Jackson and Officer White were successful in shooting one of the vehicle’s tires out. The driver continued for a short distance and lost control. He then traveled for a short distance and struck a citizen’s vehicle that was parked on the northbound shoulder of the highway. The truck went into a spin and Chief Jackson, Sergeant Hopson, Officer White, and I took the driver into custody without injury.

The Ford truck, the citizen’s vehicle, and a Newton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle all suffered damages.

The suspect driver is currently incarcerated in the Newton County Jail awaiting arraignment. “I want to extend our appreciation to Chief Jackson and Officer White for their assistance in stopping and taking the individual into custody.”

Charges are pending from the City, Sabine and Newton Counties. We will provide updates asthey become available.