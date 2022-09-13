Motorcycle Fatality in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash on Farm to market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, that occurred Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south. It is reported that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the motorcycle while traveling around a curve, which caused the motorcycle to travel into the west ditch and flip multiple times. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Keith Powers of Newton. Powers was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available at this time.