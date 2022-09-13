 Skip to content

The Newton Eagles Bring the “Hammer” to the Jasper Bulldogs

Sports Writer and Photographer:  Heather Foster

Newton linemen Hunter Williams, Ethan Lott, and Dylan Issac holding hammers before taking the field.  The hammers represented a punishing-blitz defense that proved successful in the Eagles win against Jasper

The atmosphere was electric at Singletary Stadium last Friday night the the much anticipated match-up between the Newton Eagles and the Jasper Bulldogs.  The Eagles were coming off a very disappointing loss to Woodville, and Coach Drew Johnston told his players to use that loss to find out who they were as a team and what they were really made up.

The did just that – the final score was Newton 20 – Jasper 6.

