Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation

On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.

