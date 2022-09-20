Christian Marriage Retreats Now Located in Newton

You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.

In addition to being counselors, they have authored several books. Their most recent, “Faith and the Kingdom of Heaven, You Can’t Have One Without the Other”, published by Trilogy publishing. The latest book can be purchased at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other leading bookstores.

