Newton Defeats West Orange Stark in Defensive Battle

Sports Writer and Photographer: Heather Foster

An exhilarating win against Jasper in Week #3 made for a very productive week for the Eagles as they prepared to host the tradition-rich West Orange-Stark Mustangs in the final game of the Eagles’ strenuous pre-season. In a well-attended Singletary Stadium, the crowd was treated to a showdown as Newton and WOS exchanged possessions in a low-scoring, but heavy-defensive battle.

The Eagles were victorious 24-21!

