Newton County Library Announces its New Author

The Newton County Library proudly announces that their very own Christine Allen is now a published author!  Librarian, Stephanie Ducote shared the good news proudly.

Christine presented the NCHC Chair John Jefferson with her first book Ben The Friendly Goat .  Chris explained that  Ben was a real goat that lived in Newton County.  His owner, Charles Park, often visited the Newton County Public Library where Christine works.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!

