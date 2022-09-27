Newton County Library Announces its New Author

The Newton County Library proudly announces that their very own Christine Allen is now a published author! Librarian, Stephanie Ducote shared the good news proudly.

Christine presented the NCHC Chair John Jefferson with her first book Ben The Friendly Goat . Chris explained that Ben was a real goat that lived in Newton County. His owner, Charles Park, often visited the Newton County Public Library where Christine works.

