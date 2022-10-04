Marriage Retreat Center Dedication

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, Pastors Ken and Sheila Giles dedicated Christian Marriage Retreats to the work of God’s kingdom. Friends and family gathered to pray together and celebrate this wonderful occasion. A delicious meal was also provided by the Giles for their guests.

The retreat center is located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton. The Giles will be hosting a marriage retreat the first week of November. If you need more information, call 832-248-0768.

Their message statement is, “You deserve God’s blessing for your marriage and family.”