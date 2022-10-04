Pursuit Ends, Driver Identified, Charges Pending

Press Release from Sheriff Burby

At approximately 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office informed Newton County Sheriff’s Department that they had a vehicle pursuit that cross the state line on Hwy. 12 in Deweyville.

A short time later, NCSO dispatchers received a call from a citizen to report a suspicious vehicle near a house on County Road 4155. Newton County and a Calcasieu deputy proceeded to the area and upon their arrival gunshots were heard. The deputies proceeded toward the vehicle on CR 4155. As they proceeded, they activated their emergency lights. The suspected vehicle tried to ram a Newton County marked patrol unit.

The deputies were able to steer clear of a collision of the suspected vehicle and stayed in the pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle stopped on CR 4154 and the driver was observed running through the woods.

The suspect is still at large. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!