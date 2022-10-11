Burn Ban in Effect for Newton County

As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Newton County made a Declaration of Disaster Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning. According to the order, Newton County is currently threatened by high or extreme wild land fire hazard. This threat is caused by abundant fuel and extreme dry conditions across the state and in Newton County. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Newton County is greater than 600 and extraordinary measures must be taken to protect life and or property. In accordance with Local Government Code Sction 352.081 a violation of this order is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.