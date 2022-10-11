 Skip to content

DPS Investigates Death in Fatal Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on County Road 4011, approximately three miles south of Newton, that occurred Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:40 p.m., a 2008 Ford SUV was traveling south and traveled off the road to the right into a tall grassy area and caught on fire.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Kristi Davis of Newton, was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time.

