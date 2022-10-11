Homeowner Holds Suspect at Gunpoint During Burglary

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday night at 9:58 p.m. regarding the burglary of a residence. The homeowner reported that they were holding the suspect at gunpoint awaiting the Sheriff’s deputies arrival.

The homeowner saw the suspect enter his well house and walk away with the owner’s pump. The man made the suspect aware of his presence. The suspect obeyed the homeowner’s demands. 37-year-old James Lee Scott of Cleveland, Texas was arrested and taken into custody.

