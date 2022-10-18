Burkeville’s 1970 Grads to Be Honored at Homecoming Game

Burkeville ISD would like to welcome all 1970 graduates as the first graduating class of the Burkeville Mustangs! The Homecoming game will be played on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Junior High will play at 5:00 p.m. A short ceremony in recognition of the graduates is scheduled to take place following the Jr. High game. We would like to have as many graduates as possible at the games for the ceremony Thursday evening.

Join Us and Support your Mustangs!