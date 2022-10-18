Deweyville Celebrating “Home Sweet Texas Homecoming”

Deweyville ISD will be celebrating a “Home Sweet Texas Homecoming” this week. We all know everything is bigger in Texas, so you are invited to come on down and take a look for yourself! On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Businesses are welcome and encouraged to participate. Call the high school office for more information- 409-746-2681 est. 4100. The High School Homecoming Court will be announced during halftime. Junior High Court will be announced before the Varsity game due to the JH game being an away game this week.

Don’t Miss the Fun! Go Pirates!