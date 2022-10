The Newton Eagles celebrated Homecoming this past weekend, October 14 & 15. They couldn’t have asked for a prettier day! The weather was glorious and the parade was quite a show for all those lining the streets around the square and beyond. Pictured is the Grand Prize Winner, Noah’s Ark, More than a Story by Grace Church.

Other top winners pictured in this issue of the NCN!

Pick your copy up today for more winning pics!