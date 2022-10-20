Cat Burglar Arrested in Deweyville Trying to Steal the Cat?

Released by Sheriff Robert Burby

On October 12, 2022, at 5:34 p.m. in the 190 Block of County Road 4161, a homeowner contacted Newton County Dispatch and stated that he woke up and found an unidentified naked man inside his house. He described the intruder to be a white male that appeared to be young, possibly in his early twenties. The homeowner further advised NCSO that the unidentified man tried to steal his cat. The homeowner reported that he fired a shot a the man that grazed his right forearm.

The man fled from his home towards the old high school in Deweyville on CR4165. Deputy Nash arrived on the scene and observed a male that was unclothed running toward CR 4156. Deputy Nash gave chase and took the man into custody. Twenty one year old, Tyler Davis French was transported by EMS to the hospital in Beaumont for treatment and was released Friday morning into our custody. He is currently in the Newton County Jail where he was arraigned. He was charged with 2 counts of Burglary of Habitation $50,000 each and Evading Arrest 2 counts – $4,000.