103 Years Young

Jarrell Family Celebrates Beloved Mother & Grandmother

On October 22, 1919, Burgess and Talitha Kerr welcomed a baby girl into the world, Elma Rodessa.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Elma Jarrell celebrated her 103rd birthday with her family. Elma was married to the late E.A. Jarrell for 73 years. During that time the Lord blessed them with three children, ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren. Elma continues to stand strong as a strong matriarch and spiritual cornerstone in her family, as well as for the Spears Chapel Community.

Happy Birthday Mrs. Jarrell!