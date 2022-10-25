Bon Wier, Texas Receives ‘AA’ Highest Rating in North America for Zone Rating on Bio Energy Refinery Project

USA BioEnergy and Ecostrat are pleased to announce the issuance of a new ‘AA’ rated Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone designation for Bon Wier, Texas. The ‘AA’ BDO Zone rating supports the sitting decision and the capital raise for USA BioEnergy’s development of an advanced biorefinery through its subsidiary Texas Renewable Fuels (TRF). The facility will convert 1M green tons of wood waste into 34M gallons of premium clean burning transportation fuel annually, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Renewable Diesel, and Renewable Naphtha.

