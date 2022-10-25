Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton

According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.