Newton Tromps on Kountze 62-0

By Sports Writer and Photographer Heather Foster

Jamarion Hanks (shown) picked off the Kountze QB for a 25-yard interception return.

Last Friday night, the Eagles tromped a young Kountze Lions team and further illustrated a big problem in Newton’s team: the Eagles have many players who can do exceptional things with the football, but there’s not enough minutes in the game to display all of the talent, especially with a running clock.

This Friday Newton will have a Bye Week, but will be preparing for the following week’s New Waverly game, which is also Senior night. Parents and loved ones will accompany their seniors on the field for one last game at Singletary Stadium.

