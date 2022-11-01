Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier.

Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint. He described the suspect as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, hoodie and he also displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money fleeing into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper where he was treated and released.

Sheriff Burby said this is an active investigation and anyone that has any information should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477 (TIPS).

