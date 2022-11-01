Burn Ban Lifted for Newton County By Editor | November 1, 2022 | 0 As of Monday, October 31, 2022, the Commissioner’s Court has determined that the burn ban could be lifted. Recent rainfall reduced the drought index so the county-wide ban could be lifted. Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Christmas Special at Newton County News November 1, 2022 | No Comments » Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station November 1, 2022 | No Comments » Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0 November 1, 2022 | No Comments » Bon Wier, Texas Receives ‘AA’ Highest Rating in North America for Zone Rating on Bio Energy Refinery Project October 25, 2022 | No Comments » Newton Tromps on Kountze 62-0 October 25, 2022 | No Comments »