Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0

Saturday and Sunday was Youth- Only hunting for white-tail deer in Texas and Walker Dykes hit the jackpot! Opening day he got a Muy Grande in the Fowler Hunting Club. His buck had 8 points and was HEAVY according to his father, George Dykes.

The Newton County News is having a contest for the guys and girls. Please send in your deer pics and you will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card from Academy. Come on girls, send in your pics!

Send your pics to: newtonnews@valornet.com

