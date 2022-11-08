Newton Food Share Needs Our Help this Holiday Season

The holidays are such a happy time of year for people, but this year many families will have a more difficult time enjoying the holiday season. We spoke with Joe Miller, founder of Newton Food Share, and he shared a very special and important need with us here at the newspaper.

Newton Food Share is in need of our help this holiday season feeding folks right here at home. He described the difficulty they are having getting groceries and about the shortages in the food items they normally receive at the holiday season. We are responding her at the newspaper with an opportunity to give. We will be collecting food items for the next few weeks here at the paper. If you would like to donate, feel free to swing by the office and drop off your donation. We will gladly deliver those items to our Newton Food Share. Think about items your family enjoys at holiday meals and put a few extras in the shopping cart for a family in need.