Veterans Invited to Newton High School Friday, November 11th

In honor and memory of the veterans who have sacrificed for our freedom, the students of Newton High School respectfully invite all community members who have served our country to our Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Newton High School. Our celebration will start with a breakfast at 9:00 a.m. in the high school cafeteria followed by the program at 10:00 a.m. in the gymnasium.

Please come join us to honor those who gave all.