By Michelle L. Barrow, Newton ISD Superintendent

Newton ISD Administration and Board of Trustees are excited to announce the passing of the 2022 NISD Bond. The bond will allow the district to add a new building on the high school campus that will provide classrooms in a safe learning environment. The current main building, which was built in 1969, will have updates.

