38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Joshua Ian Larkin’s mother reporting that he was missing. He was last seen on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville. She said that Joshua was going hunting at Pvt. Rd. 725 in Call, Texas.

As of press time, Larkin has still not been found.

