Newton Man’s Jeep Stolen in Chase that Comes Through Newton County

Press Release – Texas DPS

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested a Vidor man, after he fled from law enforcement officers on State Hwy. 63 East, near the intersection of F.M. 776, Friday, November 18, 2022.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Brister, was taken into custody without incident. He is facing additional charges out of Jasper and Newton Counties for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

