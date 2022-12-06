Harmony Shocks Newton By Editor | December 6, 2022 | 0 The Newton Eagles finished their season as Regional Champs. The Eagles lost to the Harmony Eagles on Friday night. It was a sad night for everyone. We congratulate the team and the coaches on a job very well done. See more in this week’s NEWS! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call December 6, 2022 | No Comments » Dog Attack in Burkeville December 6, 2022 | No Comments » Newton Wins Thriller in Defensive Battle November 29, 2022 | No Comments » Cajun Joe’s Cafe Wins 1st Place in Christmas Parade November 29, 2022 | No Comments » Fillyaw Retires – Feed Store Under New Ownership November 29, 2022 | No Comments »