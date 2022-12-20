DETCOG RSVP Honors Newton County Volunteers By Editor | December 20, 2022 | 0 On November 15, 2022, the DETCOG – RSVP held a recognition party for all of the RSVP volunteers in Newton County. To volunteer, contact DETCOG in Lufkin. See more on this story in this week’s NEWS! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Constable Wonders Asks for Help with ID of the Driver of the Stolen Truck in Deweyville December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Stolen SUV Recovered December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Santa Visits the Library? December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Newton County welcomes new Ag Extension Agent December 13, 2022 | 2 Comments » Christmas Decoration Winners – Community Bank December 13, 2022 | No Comments »