Deweyville ISD Announces Winning Christmas Cards By Editor | December 27, 2022

1st Place- McKenzi Cloud -10th grade
2nd Place- Julian Sifuentes- 8th grade
3rd Place- Richie Cope- 6th grade

Congratulations Students! Well Done!