NVFD Honors Firefighters This Christmas

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Christmas party and awards night recently and honored some very special members of the department.

Taylor Lott was given the Firefighter of the Year award.

Assistant Chief Karen Landrum and Lieutenant Bill Frith were also honored by receiving the Chief Appreciation Award.

Thank you goes out to all those that serve in the NVFD. You go the extra mile to ensure our safety.

Happy New Year!

