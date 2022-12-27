The Toy Brigade… Delivering Joy to Families Again this Christmas

Courtesy of Melanie Bowman, NVFD Fire Captain

This year we here at Santa’s Toy Brigade have been as busy as Santa’s elves. We gladly served over 100 children. (With much appreciated help of course). We had over eight public Santa events andthreepersonal visits. WE were also delighted to give away donated heaters and blankets to needy individuals during the latest hard freeze. It was a frosty Christmas for sure!

The fire department also hosted the annual parade. This was among several fire calls we had during this time. Wow, what an exciting time for the NVFD!

Stay tuned for more information on new additions to next year’s Christmas celebration.

Great thanks to all those that helped make Christmas possible for so many. The Newton County Public Library, Brookshire Brothers of Newton, Bob’s Pawn Shop, Dollar General of Newton, The River Church, Hawley Eastwood on behalf of the Hells Egos MC Nation and all the wonderful people that made private donations.

Special thanks to Dana Thompson and Michelle Fuller for hosting pageants this year to help raise funds for the Brigade. From the bottom of our hearts we say thank you and may God bless you!

