Kirbyville Man Arrested for Possession

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m., Constable Colton Havard was patrolling the area of County Road 4000 and 4101, when he conducted a traffic stop on a GMC SUV for several traffic violations. The driver, who had a lengthy criminal history, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Good job Constable Colton Havard!

