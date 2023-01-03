Larkin Still Missing By Editor | January 3, 2023 | 0 Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing. We are actively investigating his whereabouts. Please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636 or 3637 if you have any information. Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kirbyville Man Arrested for Possession January 3, 2023 | No Comments » New Year … New Administration January 3, 2023 | No Comments » New Year’s Firework Show at Grace Church December 27, 2022 | No Comments » The Toy Brigade… Delivering Joy to Families Again this Christmas December 27, 2022 | No Comments » NVFD Honors Firefighters This Christmas December 27, 2022 | No Comments »